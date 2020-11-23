Belize PM tests positive for COVID-19

BELMOPAN, Belize (CMC) – The Prime Minister of Belize, John Briceno, has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement late Monday, the Office of the Prime Minister said that the newly appointed prime minister was recently swabbed for the virus.

“Prime Minister Briceno will remain in isolation for the next two weeks after which he will be retested,” the statement said.

Earlier this month, Briceno led the People's United Party to victory in the general election in Belize.

Following news of the prime minister's diagnosis, the Office of the Prime Minister issued a reminder urging the public to continue to wear masks, practise social distancing and to follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Health.