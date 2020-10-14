Belize, Trinidad & Tobago record deaths from COVID

BELOMPAN, Belize (CMC)— Belize and Trinidad and Tobago recorded deaths from the coronavirus which has killed more than a million people worldwide and infected 38.2 million others.

The Ministry of Health here said that 16 new cases of the virus had been detected over the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 2, 585, with 966 being active.

“Unfortunately we have two more deaths to report, one is a woman in her 40s who had only minor symptoms and then died suddenly upon arrival at the Corozal Community Hospital. The second death was a man who had chronic kidney disease and was receiving dialysis,” the Ministry of Health said.

It said that the total number of people who have died is now 39.

In Trinidad and Tobago, the Ministry of Health said that 11 people tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours, pushing the tally to 5,127. There are 1,661 active cases.

The Ministry said that the death toll climbed to 93 after an elderly female with pre-existing medical conditions passed away.

It said that there are now 59 recovered community cases.

In Suriname, currently 507 people have been quarantined. Health authorities said that as Tuesday evening, Suriname has 5,072 infections, including 95 active cases.

“In the past 24 hours, 14 of the 222 people tested positive for COVID-19. There are currently 38 people in hospitals, five in the intensive care unit and 48 positives in isolation. The death rate 107 remained stationary. In the past 24 hours, seven people have been declared cured. The total therefore rose to 4,870,” the authorities said in a statement.

Two visitors who arrived in Barbados from the United Kingdom last week have tested positive for COVID-19.

Their cases were the only positive results among 435 returned by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory over the past 24 hours and they have both been transferred to isolation.

The 66-year-old man, who arrived on British Airways on October 7, is asymptomatic, while a 76-year-old man, who arrived on Virgin Atlantic on October 10, is exhibiting symptoms of fever, cough, diarrhoea and weakness.

Meanwhile, one person has been discharged from isolation after recovering from the viral illness. As a result, there are now 16 people in isolation.

Recorded cases stand at 210, comprising 113 females and 97 males. A total of 187 people have recovered from COVID-19.