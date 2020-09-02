Belize braces for upgrading of Tropical Storm Nana

BELMOPAN, Belize (CMC) — Tropical Storm Nana is likely to become a hurricane later today, before reaching the shores of Belize in the Gulf of Mexico.

The latest bulletin issued by the Miami-based National Hurricane Centre (NHC) at 8:00 am (local time) said that the storm was located about 305 miles east of Belize City and had sustained maximum winds of 60 miles per hour (mph).

A Hurricane Watch has gone into effect for the entire coast of Belize, with tropical storm warnings and storm watches announced for Honduras and the Caribbean Sea coast of Guatemala.

NHC said that Nana is moving toward the west near 18 mph and this general motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected today.

“A westward or west-southwestward motion is expected tonight and Thursday. On the forecast track, Nana will be moving north of the coast of Honduras today and likely be approaching the coast of Belize tonight and early Thursday,” it said, adding that strengthening is expected.

National Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), Shelton Defour, said the hurricane presents another problem for the Caribbean Community (Caricom) country that is also dealing with an increase in the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

“We have to shelter people and if you are COVID-19 positive, you are still a Belizean or a person living in Belize so you have to get a shelter. If you're a regular, normal person who is asymptomatic you will still need to go to a shelter.

“So, we have segregated the shelter for regular, non-symptomatic persons arriving for shelter and known COVID-19 persons informed by the Ministry of Health. ...We are separating people so that contamination and transmission are reduced as possible,” he said.

Defour added that the elderly will also have separate shelter quarters. “I have been in this business for some time and this has never occurred in the Caribbean," he said. "We are doing the best we can; simple common sense things that ought to be done to alleviate any potential situation. The shelter managers and wardens have a shelter protocol that they will have to follow and go by.”

The NHC said that Nana is expected to produce three to six inches of rainfall through Thursday night in the areas of the northern Honduras coast, southern and central Belize, northern Guatemala, and the northern portion of the Mexican state of Chiapas.

It warned that swells affecting portions of the southern coast of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands will spread along the coasts of Honduras and Belize Wednesday, adding “these swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.