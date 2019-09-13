Belize police probing brutal murder of 13-y-o boy
BELMOPAN, Belize (CMC) – Police say they are investigating the murder of a 13-year-old boy, whose body was found stuffed in a culvert on a feeder road, after his family had reported him missing five days ago.
The motive for the murder has not been ascertained but it is suspected that it may be drug related. Two of three suspects, whom he knew well, are in detention. His brother was one of many people in the village who saw him leave with a long-time friend on a motorcycle.
“From what the investigation is showing is that the young boy was killed by his own associates. Including the person who was on the motorcycle, he may have played some role in the murder. He is one of the suspects, he is a 33-year old,” Police Commissioner Chester Williams said.
He said the other two suspects are 15-year-olds.
“So if you can see again, two minors are involved. And from the investigations again, it shows that the killing may have been somewhat drug related. It looks more like peddling,” he added.
Williams said those accused of the killing “are involved in drugs”.
“I know that the police have released one of the suspect but they have since went back to detain that person because of additional information that has arisen,” he added.
