Belize records first death from COVID-19
BELMOPAN, Belize (CMC) — Belize, on the weekend recorded the death of a 54-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday.
Prime Minister Dean Barrow, in a message late Monday, in extending sympathies to the family of Hubert Pipersburgh, said that he died on Sunday in an isolation unit at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.
Following his isolation, Pipersburgh's health began to deteriorate quickly as he suffered from respiratory distress and pneumonia.
Meanwhile, over 400 people have been picked up and charged since April 2, when a nationwide state of emergency was declared here.
A curfew between 8:00 pm and 5:00 am (local time) was instituted that gave the police department the power to charge those who are caught on the streets between those hours without a pass signed by the Minister of National Security.
The draconian measure was put in place to help with preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy