Belize records more deaths from COVID-19

BELMOPAN, Belize (CMC) –Six people died from the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, the Office of the Director of Health Services has announced.

It said that the deaths bring the country's death toll to 170 and that there have also been 147 new cases of the virus that has so far infected 7, 383 people. The authorities said that 3, 488 cases remain active.

The authorities did not provide details regarding the deaths, but they added that 37 people have been hospitalised with COVID-19 and four are in the Intensive Care Unit.

In Barbados, three individuals have gone into isolation, after testing positive for the viral illness on their second tests.

They are a 54-year-old female visitor, who arrived on a Caribbean Airlines (CAL) flight on November 27; a 62-year-old female visitor, who arrived via CAL, and a 45-year-old male visitor, who came in on American Airlines. They both arrived on the island on November 30.

They were asymptomatic, and the only positive cases identified among the 314 tests conducted over the past 24 hours. There are now 20 people in isolation.

The number of confirmed cases in Barbados now stands at 284 – 147 females and 137 males.

In Trinidad and Tobago, 10 new positive cases were reported, bringing the total to 6,735 with 730 active cases.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said that 5,884 patients have recovered and 42 patients remain in hospital. There are 656 people in home self-isolation with 186 being within the prison system.

The death toll remains at 121.