Belize records more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Belize has become the latest Caribbean Community (Caricom) country to register more than a 1,000 cases of the novel coronavirus virus disease (COVID-19).
It joins Trinidad and Tobago, The Bahamas, Jamaica, and Suriname.
According to the Belize Ministry of Health, there are now 1,007 cases of the virus, 821 of which are active. Belize has also recorded 13 deaths. Among Caribbean countries in general, Haiti, (which is not a member of Caricom), health officials have said that while there had been no new deaths over the past 24 hours, the number of people infected with the virus climbed to 8,224 with 15 new cases.
The authorities said that there are 2,195 active cases of the virus since the first case was detected on March 19 this year with 23,945 suspected cases being investigated over the period.
