Belize records one death from COVID

BELMOPAN, Belize (CMC)— One person has died and 36 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) have been recorded in Belize over the past 24 hours, according to figures released here by the Ministry of Health.

Director of Health Services Dr Marvin Manzanero, Torres said the dead person was at an isolation area at the Intensive Care Unit for some days before testing positive for COVID-19. His case brings to 19, the number of people who have died as a result of the virus.

Dr Torres said the latest death was considered a suspect case not only because one of his relatives was also positive but because he was showing signs of respiratory problems.

“He has a relative that has already been documented as a positive case and he was having respiratory symptoms. So that is why San Ignacio and Belmopan had classified him as a highly suspect case when he was sent on to Karl Huesner Hospital”.

Belize now has 1,435 positive cases with 283 cases still under investigation.