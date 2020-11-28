Belize records significant number of deaths from COVID

BELMOPAN, Belize (CMC) — Belize has recorded 10 deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic over the past 24 hours, registering the most deaths in any single day in the Caribbean Community (Caricom) since the virus was first detected in the region in March.

The Office of the Director of Health Services said that three women were among the 10 deaths recorded that pushed the total in the country to 141.

“We have 10 deaths to report, seven males and three females. Not all these persons died today but were identified today; three persons from Cayo, one in Belize City, two Toledo, two Corozal and two in Orange Walk,” the office said in a statement.

It said that out of a total of 266 samples that were processed, 72 positive cases were recorded throughout the country.

According to the health authorities, the country has 5,587 positive cases with 2,390 being active.

Trinidad and Tobago also recorded two deaths during the past 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Ministry of Health.

It said that the elderly male and female, had pre-existing health conditions, but gave no other details as the death toll reached 118.

The ministry said that 677 people infected with COVID-19 are in self-isolation, including 175 in the prison system. Another 205 are in state quarantine facilities.

The authorities said that 16 new cases have been reported from samples taken between November 24 and 26. They said there are 758 active cases, and there have been 6,586 cases overall.

The authorities said 36 people are in hospital and 29 in step-down facilities.

The number of people in quarantine in Suriname has also increased significantly between Thursday and Friday. According to the latest bulletin, 1,428 people were in quarantine on Friday evening.

In the past 24 hours, 117 people were tested for the virus with four testing positive. Suriname now has 5,311 infections, including 19 active cases.

The authorities said 5,187 have recovered. The number of people in the intensive care unit is three, and the death toll remained stationary at 117.

Four more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Barbados after undergoing second tests.

They are a 31-year-old Barbadian man, who arrived on American Airlines on November 22; a 45-year-old male visitor, who came in on an American Airlines flight on November 21; a 47-year-old-male visitor, who arrived on November 20 via British Airways; and a 19-year-old female visitor, who arrived on November 20 on an American Airlines flight. They were all asymptomatic.

The cases were identified out of the 288 tests conducted by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory, pushing the tally of confirmed cases to date to 270. The number of people in isolation is 14.

Meanwhile, three people left the isolation facilities, bringing the number of recoveries to 249.

In St Lucia, a one-year-old child from Babonneau in the north of the island is among eight new cases recorded over the past 24 hours, pushing the country's total to 246.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said that all of the individuals, after being tested for COVID-19, were placed in quarantine to await their test results. It said epidemiological links have been established for five of these cases.

“These new cases now bring the number of active cases currently in country to 135,” and the Ministry of Health and Wellness said it wanted to remind citizens that the COVID-19 virus “is still new to our population and as such, we are highly vulnerable to becoming infected with the virus”.

“As such, it is important that we make every effort to remain in a good state of health. This includes maintaining healthy eating habits including limiting our intake of high fat, high sodium and sugar laden foods, and increasing our consumption of a variety of fruits and vegetables.”

Meanwhile, police are searching for four young men who escaped from a state COVID-19 quarantine facility in Castries Friday.

The police said that the men were held earlier in the day after entering the country illegally from neighbouring Martinique.

The police said the four men who escaped the quarantine facility are all in their twenties.