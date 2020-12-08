Belize records three deaths from COVID

BELMOPAN, Belize (CMC)— Belize has recorded three deaths over the past 24 hours from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic while other Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries recorded increased cases of the virus that has killed and infected millions of people worldwide.

The Office of the Director of Medical Services said that Belize had also recorded 184 new cases and 94 recoveries.

It gave no details regarding those who have died as a result of the virus, noting however that the country's tally had reached 176.

The authorities said that 7, 953 people have tested positive for the virus with 3, 834 being active. They said there are 31 people in hospital and five in Intensive Care Unit.

For the first time since the end of May, Suriname's number of active COVID-19 cases has fallen below 10 with the authorities reporting eight new cases on Monday evening.

They said this has brought the total to 5,325. On the other hand, there are 5,214 recoveries, including four in the past 24 hours. There are still four people with COVID-19 in the hospitals and two patients are being treated in the intensive care unit.

The death toll remains stationary at 117. There are also 1,303 in quarantine.

In St Lucia, five new cases have pushed the total to 270.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said that most of the cases were from the capital, Castries and that the infected persons were all placed in quarantine.

Epidemiological links have been established for two of the cases and the ministry said investigations are on-going by the contact tracing team to determine epidemiological links for the other three cases.

The Ministry of Health said the total number of active cases currently in country to 103 and that to date, the island has recorded a total of 165 recoveries.

Trinidad and Tobago recorded eight additional positive cases over the past 24 hours, pushing its total to 6, 775 with 691 of them being active.

The Ministry of Health said 5, 962 patients have recovered and the death toll remains the same at 122.

They said 34 people are in hospitals, 28 are in step down facilities, 225 in state quarantine facilities and 621 in home isolation, including 177 in the prison system.