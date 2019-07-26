Belize reporting outbreak of dengue fever

BELMOPAN, Belize (CMC) – Belize is reporting an outbreak of dengue fever with health authorities saying that the country has so far recorded more cases than it when there was a record number of just over 600 cases in 2015.

Figures show that for the seven months of this year, the number of cases so far is already more than twice the figures for the entire 2018.

The Ministry of Health said most of the new cases are in the north, with the Orange Walk District reporting the highest number of confirmed cases.

The figures show there are 230 confirmed cases in Orange Walk District with Corozal having approximately 100 less cases followed by Stann Creek with 105 cases and Cayo just under 100 cases.

Dengue is caused by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito that breeds in open containers that hold water and the authorities are urging residents to do their part in eradicating the problem.

“We are looking at laboratory surveillance, looking at confirmed cases. We had seen an increase of more than usual at the beginning of the year, but it had been a gradual increase. However, in the past five to six weeks, we have noticed a drastic increase in the number of cases,” said Lorna Perez, Surveillance Officer in the Ministry of Health.

Statistics show that children between the ages of five and nine and adults up to 39 years contribute to the bulk of those reported with dengue fever and Perez, said that across the region, there have been outbreaks of the deadlier dengue hemorrhagic fever.