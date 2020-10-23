Beneficiaries receive skills training through NHT

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Some 120 Jamaicans have received skills training thanks to the National Housing Trust (NHT) through its Social Development Department.

According to the NHT, the programme was designed for residents of selected NHT schemes to assist beneficiaries in properly servicing their mortgage obligations.

The first leg of the training was conducted between October 5 and 19.

The residents who are from NHT communities in Kingston and St Andrew, St James, St Ann, St Mary and Portland were trained in entrepreneurship, interview readiness, effective communication and sanitisation techniques.

The agency said over 70 internship placements were identified by the end of the training.

The programme is headed by NHT social development manager, Wendy-Jo Williams, and supported through the work of social development officers, Sherricka Barnes and Shirley Pryce.

“We wish to thank the Ministry of Labour and Social Security for providing assistance with the skills training workshop,” the NHT said in a statement.

The NHT has operated the programme for the last 15 years and has partnered with other entities to include government and non-government institutions.