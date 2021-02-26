Bennett Templer joins Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce as Permanent Secretary

KINGSTON, Jamaica — On Monday, March 1, Sancia Bennett Templer will join the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce (MIIC) as its new Permanent Secretary, the ministry has announced.

Bennett Templer joins the MIIC from the Ministry of Justice, where she served as Permanent Secretary.

In the meantime, Permanent Secretary Dermon Spence, who had portfolio responsibilities for both MIIC and the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, will now focus solely on the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries.

Bennett Templer is a former President of Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO). She also served as Chief Technical Director at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Additionally, she served on the Board of directors of several organizations including the Development Bank of Jamaica, the Planning Institute of Jamaica, the Urban Development Corporation and Air Jamaica Limited.

A graduate of the University of the West Indies and Plymouth Polytechnic in England, Bennett Templer holds an executive master's in Business Administration, a Master of Science in International Shipping and a Bachelor of Science in Management Studies.