'Berger Boy' charged with church break-in, robbery

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A St James man has been charged with sacrilege following an incident at a church in Hanover on Thursday, November 5.

Charged is 25-year-old Orlando Spence, otherwise called Berger Boy, of Flanker, St James.

According to the police report, the church caretaker reported locking up the building around 1:00 pm on the day in question, before leaving.

She said that on her return, she discovered that the church had been broken into and that several items valuing $150,000 had been stolen.

The police said residents apprehended Spence on Tuesday, November 10, and handed over to the police where he was charged after an interview.

Arrangements are being made for him to appear in court the cops said.