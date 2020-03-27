Bermuda's COVID-19 cases jump to 15
HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) — Bermuda's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases more than doubled overnight to 15, Premier David Burt announced on Thursday.
Burt said 40 more results had been received, of which eight were positive, bringing the total positive cases in Bermuda to 15.
Four cases arrived on British Airways flights from London's Gatwick Airport – two on March 15 and one each on March 17 and March 20.
Three other cases were described as “limited local transmission” and one remains unknown.
“This is a significant increase in the number of positive cases, and confirms what I said earlier this week,” Burt told a news conference.
“The more we test, the more we know.”
Burt hit out at the “cavalier attitudes” of employers who, he said, were forcing staff to go to work.
The matter would be among items to be discussed at a cabinet meeting today, he added.
Minister of Health Kim Wilson said the island was working through “logistical challenges with respect to getting tests from the United States”.
The island at present has “approximately 40 more tests”, with hundreds more expected to arrive next week.
She said the island had to contend with a worldwide shortage of tests.
Bermuda's international airport and seaports are officially closed until early next month, but two special charter flights were due in from Atlanta on Thursday night bringing students and family members home.
