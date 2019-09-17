Bermuda braces for approach of Hurricane Humberto
MIAMI, United States (AP) — Officials in Bermuda said today that schools, public transportation and government offices on the British Atlantic territory will close early ahead of the likely arrival of Hurricane Humberto as a Category 2 storm.
National Security Minister Wayne Caines told reporters that schools, government offices and ferries on the island would close at noon Wednesday and bus service would end at 4:00 pm.
Officials said that tropical storm-force winds were expected to start hitting Bermuda, with hurricane-force gusts, starting about 3:00 pm Wednesday and lasting until about 4:00 am Thursday. A small shift in track could bring the storm itself over the island.
The US National Hurricane Centre said Humberto's maximum sustained winds were about 100 mph (155 kph) this afternoon and it was predicted to strengthen, bringing it close to major hurricane force by tomorrow morning.
Bermuda was expected to see rainfall of up to four inches (10 centimetres), with large swells along the coast.
Humberto was centered about 490 miles (785 kilometres) west-southwest of Bermuda, moving to the east-northeast at 9 mph (15 kph).
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Lorena formed off Mexico's Pacific Coast, and forecasters predicted heavy rains and flooding by Thursday, likely without it reaching hurricane force.
Lorena had top winds of 45 mph (75 kph) Tuesday and was centered about 275 miles (440 kilometres) south-southeast of the resort town of Zihuatanejo and was moving northwest at 15 mph (24 kph).
A tropical storm watch was in effect for the coast between Zihuatanejo and Cabo Corrientes.
Tropical Depression Ten also formed in the Atlantic, and could become a hurricane Friday as it nears the outermost Caribbean islands.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy