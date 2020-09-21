Bermuda escapes as Hurricane Teddy moves away

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) — Bermuda witnessed spectacular seas but appeared to escape serious damage or injuries as Hurricane Teddy brushed past the island on today, a week after Hurricane Paulette scored a direct hit on the British Overseas Territory.

The large Category 1 storm, packing 90 miles per hour winds with higher gusts, passed around 130 miles to the east at its closest point of approach at 3:00 pm (local time), knocking out power to some homes before accelerating to the north-northeast at 18 mph and heading for Canada.

Earlier forecasts had predicted the storm would come closer to the island.

The first power outages were reported shortly after 4:00 am on Monday. At 2:00 pm, the sole power provider, the Bermuda Electric Light Company said 217 of its customers were without power, with the central parish of Pembroke being the worst affected.

Paulette, meanwhile, had knocked out power to 25,000 homes.

Teddy produced spectacular sights over the past two days as it made its way east of Bermuda.

Residents on the south shore reported waves of more than 20 feet as Teddy, then a Category 2 storm, started to make its presence felt, on Sunday morning.

Bermuda Weather Service (BWS) forecaster Troy Anderson warned: “Although a spectacle to see, please do not put yourself or anyone else in danger.”

Authorities took an early decision to shut down today, with government buildings and schools closed and bus and ferry services cancelled. The LF Wade International Airport, which had planned to remain open, was shut on Sunday night and will remain so until Tuesday.

The BWS said “strong tropical-storm-force gusts are possible with Teddy's passage today, then a lull late this afternoon prior to developing gales as the backside of Teddy drags a cold front across our area.

“Northwest gales will persist into early Tuesday morning with notably cooler temperatures.”

The Miami-based National Hurricane Centee (NHC) said “although some fluctuations in heading are likely, the hurricane is expected to move generally northward through Tuesday evening, followed by a turn towards the northeast on Wednesday.

“The centre of Teddy will pass east of Bermuda today, and then approach Nova Scotia late Tuesday or early Wednesday.”