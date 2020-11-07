Bermuda records 10 new COVID-19 cases

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 from a single British Airways (BA) flight from London last month, has now shot up to 10, health officials said.

Two more passengers — both visitors — from the October 27 BA flight tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the island's total of confirmed cases to 209.

All passengers on the flight have been quarantined until next Tuesday, which Health Minister Kim Wilson has said was appropriate because of the number of cases.

The latest two were the only positive results out of 834 tests received by the Ministry of Health on Thursday.

“These cases are visitors who are asymptomatic, tested positive on their day-eight test and had negative pre-arrival tests, arrival tests and day-four tests.

“There have now been 10 cases from this flight and all additional passengers were placed under quarantine from November 4 to November 10,” a health ministry spokesman said.

Bermuda now has 19 active cases – seven visitors and 14 returning residents- with none in hospital, officials said.

A total of nine people with COVID-19 have died and 181 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

Most of the cases here have been detected in people aged between seven and 101.

Almost 90,000 tests have been carried out.

The latest figures were announced after BA said it was halting flights to the island for a month from November 12 because of new lockdown restrictions imposed this week in the United Kingdom.

BA — the only airline to offer direct flights to the island from the UK — has announced it plans to switch its Bermuda services from Gatwick to Heathrow next March.