Bermuda records first COVID-19 case for June

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) — The Ministry of Health on Saturday said the country recorded its first COVID-19 case since June 1, taking the total since the first case in March to 142.

The ministry said one positive test was among the 145 results that came back on Friday, but it gave no further details.

A total of six cases are active, including one person in hospital, although not in critical care, and the other five are under public health monitoring.

The death toll remains at nine while 127 people have recovered.

A total of 41 of the local cases came in from overseas, 84 were on-island transmissions with known contacts, 11 were on-island transmissions with an unknown contact, and six are still are under investigation.

The estimated real-time reproduction number is below one.

Health Minister Kim Wilson said people should continue to be responsible and keep at least six feet away from others over the National Heroes Day weekend.

“Don't visit crowded beaches or parks where you cannot stay at least six feet away from others at all times, no raft-ups, and in situations where you have to be in closer proximity to others not in your household, wear a mask.

“We have to stay masked if we are going to be within three to six feet of other persons for more than 15 minutes.”

Bermuda has so far carried out a total of 8,575 tests for COVID-19.