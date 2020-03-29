Bermuda records five more COVID-19 cases as curfew looms

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC)— Bermuda has recorded five more confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the island prepares to go under curfew in a new government crackdown.

Late Saturday, Premier David Burt said that three of the new positive cases were imported, and the other two had close contact with a confirmed case on the island.

The additional five cases bring Bermuda's total to 22 cases, two of whom remain in stable condition in hospital.

Three of the new cases arrived in Bermuda on British Airways flights from London's Gatwick Airport – on March 15, 18 and 20.

Bermuda's L F Wade International Airport closed on March 20 for two weeks to passenger jets, although three mercy flights have since been allowed in, mostly to bring home students stranded in North America.

Bermuda's 8:00 pm to 6:00 pm. (local time) curfew starts today (Sunday), initially for three days.

Burt said in a statement: “As Bermudians, we must do everything in our power to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

“When the curfew comes into effect tomorrow evening (Sunday) at 8 p.m., I am urging every person in Bermuda to stay in your home. Only if you are on the exemption list will you be allowed to move around the island.

“The steps we are taking as a government is to ensure the health of each person who lives here. You have the ability to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by washing your hands, staying six feet away from other people and encouraging others to follow all the guidelines that have been put in place.

“You are the person who will make the difference.”

Earlier, National Security Minister Wayne Caines told a news conference that nine people had failed to stick to self-quarantine rules imposed to cut the spread of the coronavirus, which has already claimed the lives of more than 30,000 people around the world.

Caines said police had visited 140 homes over the past three days to check on people in self-quarantine and that two people were not at home on Thursday, three were out on Friday and four were not at home on Saturday.

“These matters are still under live investigation,” he said.

Commissioner of Police Stephen Corbishley said that the nine people would now go through the judicial process.

Curfew-breakers will face up to six months in jail, a fine of US$2,880 or both.