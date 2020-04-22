Bermuda records more COVID-19 cases; total now 98

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) — The Ministry of Health, late Tuesday said that the island has recorded 12 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, pushing the total close to the century mark.

A ministry spokeswoman said 222 test results had come back during the day and 210 were negative, the new confirmed cases taking the island's total to 98 , with 31 of them at care homes for the elderly.

A total of 10 people are in hospital while 44 persons are being monitored at home – the age of the patients in hospital is between 57 and 82.

To date, five people have died while a total of 39 people have recovered from the virus.

Eleven of the persons who tested positive on Tuesday came in from overseas and the source of the 12th was under investigation.

Earlier, Health Minister Kim Wilson said a resident and two staff at Westmeath Residential and Nursing Care Home in Pembroke parish had tested positive for the virus and based on this, all residents and staff at Westmeath would be tested for the virus “starting tomorrow” (Wednesday).

Last week, 23 confirmed cases were reported at the Matilda Smith Seniors Residence. Premier David Burt told a press briefing last week that he broke down in tears at a cabinet meeting when he heard the Matilda Smith numbers.

Labour Minister Lovitta Foggo announced on Monday that the government has so far paid out US$7.7 million to people thrown out of work by the crisis.

She said the Department of Workforce Development had been “flooded” by applications since the emergency unemployment benefit scheme was introduced on March 25.

Bermuda is under lockdown until May 2.