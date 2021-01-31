Bermuda shivers as temperature tumbles

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC)— Bermuda residents huddled to stay warm after the North Atlantic island recorded a record low temperature for January 30, following Thursday's fiercest winter storm in a decade.

The Bermuda Weather Service (BWS) confirmed that Saturday morning's temperature dropped to 49.1 Fahrenheit (9.5 Celcius) which sets a new record low for the date.

“We hope you are keeping warm out there in these cold and blustery, wintertime conditions. Check out these temperatures! This morning's minimum reached a very chilly 49.1F/9.5C,” said a spokesperson from the Bermuda Weather Service.

“This sets a new record low for the date surpassing the previous record of 51.4F/10.8C back in 2005. Our unofficial wind chill measurement produced a 'feels like temperature' near 40F/4.4C. Brrrrr!

“Expect temperatures to gradually recover ahead of Monday's return to daily highs near 70F/20C.”

Thursday's storm, which saw winds reach 81 miles per hour with gusts of more than 100 mph batter the island for nine hours, knocked out power to several thousand homes.

But the Bermuda Electric Light company says the number of outages decreased to 90 by late Saturday.