Bermuda to face lashing from Hurricane Humberto
MIAMI, United States (AP) — The US National Hurricane Center says it expects Hurricane Humberto to lash Bermuda with high winds and heavy rain later this week.
The centre in Miami said Monday that Humberto had strengthened and could become a major hurricane by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. The Bermuda Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch for the island.
Humberto was about 670 miles west of Bermuda Monday evening with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. The storm was moving east-northeast at 7 mph.
Over the next few days, swells generated by Humberto will roil the northwestern Bahamas coast as well as the southeastern US Atlantic coast from central Florida to North Carolina. Such swells could pose life-threatening surf and rip current conditions to swimmers and surfers.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy