Bermuda's COVID-19 cases jump to 27

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC)— Bermuda has recorded a further five confirmed cases of COVID-19, taking the island's total to 27, Premier David Burt announced on Monday night.

Tests showed three of the new cases were imported while two had close contact with a previously confirmed case. All of the imported cases arrived on British Airways flights from London's Gatwick Airport on March 13, 15 and 17.

Burt told a news conference that of the island's 27 total cases, two remained in hospital in stable condition, 15 were “mostly at home with mild symptoms”, and 10 have fully recovered. One of the 27 is a police employee.

Burt said there were still no confirmed cases of local community transmission in Bermuda of the virus, which has claimed more than 37,000 lives globally.

Seventeen cases were imported, arriving by air, and eight were in close contact with infected people. Two cases remain under investigation.

Governor John Rankin said that an air bridge flight has been approved between the United Kingdom and Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, a sister British Overseas Territory.

In a simultaneous announcement made by Martyn Roper, his counterpart in Cayman, Rankin said the British Airways flight is likely to happen early next week, offering stranded nationals a chance to return home.

Bermuda's international airport remains closed to regular flights and Burt said it was unlikely these would resume before the start of May.

Bermuda introduced an 8:00 pm to 6:00 am (local time) curfew on Sunday and it is expected to be rolled over after the initial three days.

During the first curfew thieves broke into a Hamilton restaurant. The theft was discovered at 5:15 am on Monday and police later made a number of arrests.