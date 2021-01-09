Bermuda's COVID-19 death toll climbs to 12
HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) — Bermuda has recorded another COVID-19 death, the third in the past two weeks — as confirmed cases of the disease continue to rise.
“This loss is devastating. My heart is heavy with the news of another death due to COVID-19,” said Health Minister Kim Wilson.
“I mourn with the family, friends and co-workers of this most recent victim. I am so sorry for this loss.”
Details of the latest victim were not given in the latest update.
An additional five people tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest 781 results, taking the number of active cases to 91.
A total of six people are in hospital, although none is in critical care.
One of the new cases is a resident who arrived on the British Airways flight from London on New Year's Day and tested positive on the day four test.
The other four new cases were classified as on-island transmissions with a known contact.
Bermuda has logged 641 cases of the coronavirus since last March. More than 147,000 tests have been carried out.
Meanwhile, residents of rest homes, where three of the COVID-19 deaths occurred, will be first in line to get vaccinated after a consignment from the United Kingdom arrives on Friday's British Airways flight. It is part of a shipment sent by the British government to its Overseas Territories around the world.
Just over 9,000 doses of the vaccine are scheduled to arrive with the first jabs set to be given on Monday.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy