Bermuda's COVID-19 death toll climbs to 12

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) — Bermuda has recorded another COVID-19 death, the third in the past two weeks — as confirmed cases of the disease continue to rise.

“This loss is devastating. My heart is heavy with the news of another death due to COVID-19,” said Health Minister Kim Wilson.

“I mourn with the family, friends and co-workers of this most recent victim. I am so sorry for this loss.”

Details of the latest victim were not given in the latest update.

An additional five people tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest 781 results, taking the number of active cases to 91.

A total of six people are in hospital, although none is in critical care.

One of the new cases is a resident who arrived on the British Airways flight from London on New Year's Day and tested positive on the day four test.

The other four new cases were classified as on-island transmissions with a known contact.

Bermuda has logged 641 cases of the coronavirus since last March. More than 147,000 tests have been carried out.

Meanwhile, residents of rest homes, where three of the COVID-19 deaths occurred, will be first in line to get vaccinated after a consignment from the United Kingdom arrives on Friday's British Airways flight. It is part of a shipment sent by the British government to its Overseas Territories around the world.

Just over 9,000 doses of the vaccine are scheduled to arrive with the first jabs set to be given on Monday.