Bermuda's Gov't tight-lipped on report that 10 patients tested positive for COVID-19 at seniors' home

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC)— The Government of Bermuda has remained tight lipped on reports that 10 patients at the island's largest senior citizen's home, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Late Friday, Health Minister Kim Wilson declined to comment on a newspaper story on the situation at the Westmeath Residential and Nursing Home.

Three positive cases, two of them staff members, were previously confirmed at the home, while another care home, Matilda Smith Seniors Residence, has had 27 confirmed cases of the virus.

According to Wilson, 80 test results had been processed on Friday, but the results would not be made available until doctors and patients had been informed.

Wilson said testing would be rolled out at every care home on the island, with four of the 21 tested so far.

The Health Minister, citing privacy, criticised the newspaper for reporting earlier in the day on 10 new cases of the virus at Westmeath.

She also declined to identify the two private homes where testing had been conducted, saying: “I'm not sure that's a necessary question.”

Wilson said facilities would not be identified “unless we have to, from a public health point of view, if we see transmission within the residence”.

The minister said 11 patients are now being treated in hospital for COVID-19, with four in the intensive care unit.

Bermuda, which is under lockdown until May 2, has had 99 confirmed cases with five deaths, including one at the Matilda Smith home.

Premier David Burt said drive-through testing for the island's essential services was launched earlier in the day at Southside after some initial “hiccups”.

Burt said the testing of frontline workers would continue through the weekend.

According to the latest available government statistics, Bermuda has so far carried out more than 950 tests.

National Security Minister Wayne Caines said a British Airways charter flight bringing in 97 stranded residents on Friday night from London's Heathrow Airport would head back to Britain with 74 passengers on Saturday.

Caines said the flight also delivered “critical and much needed medical supplies and personal protection equipment,” including 12,000 coronavirus test kits and 10,000 high-protection N95 masks.

He added that 73 businesses had now been approved to operate under heavy restrictions.