Bermuda's former premier claims he could be facing corruption charges

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) — Bermuda's former Premier, Dr Ewart Brown, could be facing corruption charges following a nine-year police investigation.

According to a report in the Royal Gazette newspaper, Brown said that the newly appointed Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Cindy Clarke, intends to press charges today, claiming that he will soon be charged with corruption after a nine-year police investigation.

Brown, who was premier from 2006 to 2010, has been under investigation since allegations were made about him under oath in the Supreme Court by David Bolden, a businessman.

Bolden was eventually cleared, along with his wife Antoinette, of theft and money laundering, but found guilty of one count of misleading the Bermuda Monetary Authority.

Brown, who retired from politics when he stood down as premier, said the accusations were “a lie then and it is a lie now”.

“But more Bermudian taxpayer money will be spent chasing me to my grave, when the Bermudian people are crying out for help during an historic time of need, insecurity and fear,” he said.

The former Premier told the newspaper that — “it is a lowdown, dirty shame because there was no corruption when I was in office. That will be proven after many more millions of taxpayer dollars have been spent.”

Meanwhile, no announcement has been made by the DPP of imminent charges against Brown.