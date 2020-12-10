Bermuda's former premier claims he could be facing corruption charges
HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) — Bermuda's former Premier, Dr Ewart Brown, could be facing corruption charges following a nine-year police investigation.
According to a report in the Royal Gazette newspaper, Brown said that the newly appointed Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Cindy Clarke, intends to press charges today, claiming that he will soon be charged with corruption after a nine-year police investigation.
Brown, who was premier from 2006 to 2010, has been under investigation since allegations were made about him under oath in the Supreme Court by David Bolden, a businessman.
Bolden was eventually cleared, along with his wife Antoinette, of theft and money laundering, but found guilty of one count of misleading the Bermuda Monetary Authority.
Brown, who retired from politics when he stood down as premier, said the accusations were “a lie then and it is a lie now”.
“But more Bermudian taxpayer money will be spent chasing me to my grave, when the Bermudian people are crying out for help during an historic time of need, insecurity and fear,” he said.
The former Premier told the newspaper that — “it is a lowdown, dirty shame because there was no corruption when I was in office. That will be proven after many more millions of taxpayer dollars have been spent.”
Meanwhile, no announcement has been made by the DPP of imminent charges against Brown.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy