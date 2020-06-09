Bermudian Court of Appeal orders retrial of man convicted of murdering Jamaican
HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC)— The Court of Appeal has quashed the conviction and ordered a retrial of a man found guilty of murdering a 30-year-old Jamaican man.
Kiari Tucker was jailed in last July for at least 25 years for the killing of Morlan Steede, a father of one, plus 10 years for use of a firearm.
Tucker, a Bermudian who was 23 at the time of the original trial, appealed the conviction and sentence and a judgment on the appeal against conviction was published on Tuesday.
Sir Christopher Clarke, president of the Court of Appeal, said that the panel found that the failure of Puisne Judge Carlisle Greaves, a Barbadian, to point out an inconsistency in timings on the night of the crime, in November 2017, as well as his treatment of evidence related to cell site masts “compromised the fairness of the trial and amounted to a substantial miscarriage of justice”.
Last year's trial jury heard that Steede was chased through the Deepdale area of Pembroke parish on the night of November 3, 2017.
The gunman shot him three times in the back and once in his arm. Steede, known as Clappa, was rushed to hospital, but died of his wounds.
