Better ties with US must come with freedom, Cubans say in letter

HAVANA, Cuba (AFP) — An end to "political repression" in Cuba should be a prerequisite for any talks on normalising relations with Washington post-Donald Trump, a group of activists from the communist-run country said Monday.

In an open letter addressed to the governments in Washington and Havana, the authors said they wanted Cuba to advance towards better ties with the rest of the world, "but first and foremost with its own people".

"Let Cuba insert itself in the world as a truly sovereign and democratic country, respectful of human rights... All negotiations must focus on this objective," said the letter signed by 331 Cuban nationals and expats.

During his term, Trump tightened sanctions that have been in place against Cuba since 1962, and reversed many of his predecessor Barack Obama's moves to ease tensions with the island nation.

The new US president, Joe Biden, has promised to bring back some of Obama's policies to normalise ties, while also paying attention to human rights concerns in the country of some 11.2 million people.

Monday's letter listed a set of "minimum and essential conditions" for any talks, including the immediate release "of more than one hundred political prisoners unjustly convicted for exercising their rights".

Furthermore, "the end of political repression and economic restrictions on citizens must constitute an imperative for the continuation of negotiations".

The group demanded broad, public participation in any normalisation talks, which must be transparent and overseen by independent mediators.

"All negotiations should have as its main premise and end the recognition of civic, economic, and political rights of the Cuban people," said the letter.

"As Cuban citizens, we want the Cuban government to advance towards normalization of relations with the world's nations, but first and foremost, with its own people wherever they may be."

The signatories included opposition activists, in Cuba and abroad, and members of the 27N movement of artists and intellectuals advocating for free expression.

They said that during years of engagement under Obama, "no advances in human rights were experienced on the island," and urged Biden's administration not to make the same mistake.

The letter came just days after another, signed by dozens of Cuban artists and academics, asked Biden to remove sanctions against Cuba.

The Cuban government denies it is holding any political prisoners and labels its opponents "mercenaries" of the United States.