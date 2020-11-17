Beware employment scams, labour ministry warns
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is reiterating its warning to the public that unscrupulous companies have been using the Internet and other electronic means to lure job seekers into employment scams.
According to the ministry, some of these companies make promises of high-paying online jobs that in many instances are false.
“Job seekers are therefore being encouraged to do their research on these companies to verify their legitimacy before paying over monies,” the ministry said.
The ministry said information on registered employment agencies in the island is available on its website: www.mlss.gov.jm
