Beware fake investment, work-from-home opportunities, consumer group warns

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Consumers Intervention of Jamaica (CJJ) is advising the public to watch out for fake investment and work-from-home opportunities being advertised on social media.

In a statement this morning, president of the agency, Michael Diamond, warned that many of these “opportunities” are encouraging individuals to "take advantage of the current financial downturn".

“Currency trading (FX) platforms are using emails and adverts on social media to entice unsuspecting victims to put money into fake companies using fake websites. This includes soliciting COVID-19 donations to fake charities,” the statement read.

Diamond noted that the fake advertisers are seeking to take advantage of people who have lost their jobs and livelihoods due to the pandemic.

“Amidst the stress of losing a job and searching for something new, the last thing anyone wants is to get caught up in these types of scams. Educating ourselves on how to differentiate legitimate job opportunities from scams is the best source of protection from becoming a victim of fraud,” he said.

The agency said there are several indicators to look for that could suggest a fake job opportunity.

According to the agency, “scam jobs” typically use keywords in the job descriptions such as “work-from-home”, “work-at-home” or “quick money” or “unlimited earning potential”. The catch phrase is, “No experience required".

The CIJ urged persons to “tread lightly”, when exploring these jobs.

“A scam job description also tends to have a lot grammatical or spelling errors. Each industry or legitimate job will usually have essential keywords or processes to reference. Yet when it's a scam, these will likely be omitted from the description,” the agency noted.

It also noted that any job posting that requires payment for an application, a background check or employee processing fees, perhaps even payment for uniforms, should always be vigorously investigated.

“The scam will also request personal identification information prior to completing the hiring process. These are clear signs of danger,” the CIJ said.

The company also said that since the onset of COVID-19, scams have been targeting people buying medical and sanitation supplies online.

“It is recommended that consumers only do business with verifiable vendors. Leave nothing to chance. If something seems too good to be true, most often it is not good,” CIJ said.

The agency recommended that jobseekers contact the Ministry of Labour for assistance vetting any suspicious employment postings. It also recommended the Fair Trading Commission for validating companies offering medical supplies and related products.