Beware landslides on Stony Hill to Toms River road, NWA warns

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that several areas along the Stony Hill to Toms River road in St Andrew have been reduced to single lanes as a result of landslides in the Brandon Hill area.

The agency said it first received reports of landslides along the corridor on Monday and has been responding to subsequent events since.

NWA said it has been working to clear the roadway, with activities taking place overnight into early Wednesday morning.

It noted, however, that the efforts have been hampered by loose material which continues to fall onto the roadway.

Shaw urged motorists to proceed with caution particularly in areas where heavy equipment is engaged, as the NWA team works to clear the area.