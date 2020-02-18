Beware of criminals and con artists, NWC urges public
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Water Commission (NWC) is again reminding the public to be on the look-out for unscrupulous people who may pose either as NWC employees, disconnectors or bill collectors in an effort to gain access to properties.
The NWC said that while its representatives — including meter readers, meter inspectors, leak detectors, disconnectors, census mapping or other company representatives — are all legally empowered to enter a customer's premises on behalf of the Commission on any day between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm, all NWC representatives are issued with current photographic identification cards and are required to produce valid identification at the customer's request.
The company said that any failure to present such an ID by anyone claiming to represent the utility company they should not be accommodated.
The NWC further stated that there is no need for its representatives to gain access to the inside of a customer's home, as their activity is mainly confined outside in the yards where NWC pipes and meters are located.
Customers are being urged to report any suspicious approach by anyone claiming to represent the NWC to the nearest police station, 119, or the NWC's security department at 929-5430-5 or 920-1503.
