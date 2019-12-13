Beware of fictitious employment agency, police warn job seekers
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Half Way Tree Police in St Andrew are warning job seekers to beware of fraudsters who have been using a fictitious employment agency named Global Employees Services to fleece several unsuspecting people of cash.
Investigators said that advertisements from the fictitious agency are placed online and in local newspapers promising jobs for individuals. People are asked to pay a registration fee, and in some cases, payment for medicals and uniforms. The jobs never materialise.
The police said that although they have been tracking the agency's operations, the fraudsters remain elusive.
And with over a dozen reports in recent times, the police are now warning people seeking jobs through employment agencies to be careful.
Among the points to watch out for are:
- Agencies that charge exorbitant registration fees
- Agencies that ask people to pay for ID cards, uniforms, medicals and other work-related paraphernalia
- Agencies without a working telephone number or address
The police are also reminding the public that the Ministry of Labour maintains a list of approved employment agencies on its website and encouraged individuals to always check this list before engaging an agency.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy