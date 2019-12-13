Beware of fictitious employment agency, police warn job seekers

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Half Way Tree Police in St Andrew are warning job seekers to beware of fraudsters who have been using a fictitious employment agency named Global Employees Services to fleece several unsuspecting people of cash.

Investigators said that advertisements from the fictitious agency are placed online and in local newspapers promising jobs for individuals. People are asked to pay a registration fee, and in some cases, payment for medicals and uniforms. The jobs never materialise.

The police said that although they have been tracking the agency's operations, the fraudsters remain elusive.

And with over a dozen reports in recent times, the police are now warning people seeking jobs through employment agencies to be careful.

Among the points to watch out for are:

Agencies that charge exorbitant registration fees Agencies that ask people to pay for ID cards, uniforms, medicals and other work-related paraphernalia Agencies without a working telephone number or address

The police are also reminding the public that the Ministry of Labour maintains a list of approved employment agencies on its website and encouraged individuals to always check this list before engaging an agency.