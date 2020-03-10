Bi-partisan committee to be established for coronavirus

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness today assured the nation that the government will continue to monitor and make decisions for the public health safety in light of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the island.

In his statement, which was live streamed on social media, the Prime Minister said a protocol has been put in place to directly advise the leader of the opposition of any development regarding coronavirus.

He also said that a bi-partisan committee will be established to ensure that information is being shared at the political level.

Holness added that the government is committed to providing accurate and verified information

The island recorded its first case of the novel coronavirus today after a woman who had recently travelled to the United Kingdom reported symptoms. The woman, who arrived in the island on March 4 was, placed in isolation yesterday, March 9.