Bicycle rider dies after two-car collision in Portland

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A bicycle rider lost his life this afternoon (May 23) on the north coast highway close to Buff Bay in Portland following a two-vehicle collision.

Witnesses at the scene toldOBSERVER ONLINEthat after the collision, one of the vehicles veered off the road hitting the bicycle rider.

The bicycle rider, who the witnesses say is an ex-correctional officer, was later pronounced dead at hospital.

EVERALD OWEN