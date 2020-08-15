Biden blasts Trump for 'abhorrent' birther rhetoric on Harris
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP)—White House hopeful Joe Biden yesterday levelled fierce criticism at Donald Trump, with his campaign saying the president has resorted to "abhorrent" lies about Democrat Kamala Harris's eligibility to be vice president.
Biden named Harris, a woman of colour who was born in the United States and is constitutionally eligible to be both vice president and president, as his running mate on Tuesday. She quickly faced attacks that Democrats deemed racist.
"I heard it today that she doesn't meet the requirements," Trump said Thursday, citing an article by a conservative law professor that questioned the immigration status of Harris's parents at the time of her birth.
Harris, 55, was born in Oakland, California to a mother from India and a father from Jamaica.
Trump "has sought to fuel racism and tear our nation apart," Biden spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement, referring to the "grotesque, racist birther movement" led by Trump that promoted the lie that Barack Obama, the nation's first black president, was not born in the United States.
"So it's unsurprising, but no less abhorrent, that as Trump makes a fool of himself straining to distract the American people from the horrific toll of his failed coronavirus response that his campaign and their allies would resort to wretched, demonstrably false lies in their pathetic desperation."
The conservative professor's article cited by Trump followed claims shared thousands of times on Facebook that Harris could not become president because her parents hailed from abroad.
Article 2 of the US Constitution states that "no person except a natural born citizen, or a citizen of the United States" shall be eligible for the presidency.
Section 2 of the 14th Amendment says "all persons born or naturalised in the United States" are US citizens.
Trump grudgingly acknowledged late in his 2016 presidential campaign that Obama was American-born.
Since then, Trump has faced accusations of racism, and has embraced other conspiracies.
Polls show him trailing Biden in the November election.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy