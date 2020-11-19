Biden calls Trump 'most irresponsible president'

WASHINGTON, United States (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is denouncing President Donald Trump as the “most irresponsible president in American history” over his efforts to overturn the result of the election.

Biden was asked by a reporter Thursday about Trump extending a White House invitation to Michigan state lawmakers in an apparent bid to overturn the results of the election in the state, which Biden won.

Biden shook his head, noted that "there's questions whether it's even legal” and said the move was “outrageous.”

Biden added: “It's hard to fathom how this man thinks.”

Speaking broadly about Trump's refusal to concede the election, Biden said Americans are “witnessing incredible irresponsibility” and warned that “incredibly damaging messages are being sent to the rest of the world about how democracy functions."