Biden foresees 'extreme competition' with China, not 'conflict'
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — President Joe Biden anticipates the US rivalry with China will take the form of "extreme competition" rather than conflict between the two world powers.
Biden said in an excerpt of a CBS interview aired Sunday that he has not spoken with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping since he became US president.
"He's very tough. He doesn't have — and I don't mean it as a criticism, just the reality — he doesn't have a democratic, small D, bone in his body," Biden said.
"I've said to him all along, that we need not have a conflict. But there's going to be extreme competition," Biden said.
"I'm not going to do it the way (Donald) Trump did. We're going to focus on international rules of the road."
China is considered in Washington as the United States' number one strategic adversary, and the primary challenge on the world stage.
Trump had chosen open confrontation and verbal attacks, without serious tangible results for the enormous US trade deficit with China.
Biden has systematically dismantled many of the more controversial measures of the Trump era, while at the same time signalling that the United States will closely look out for its own interests.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy