Biden largely mum on Trump's effort to reverse election

WASHINGTON, USA (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is mostly steering clear of the controversy engulfing President Donald Trump's final days in office, aiming to project the different approach to governing Americans can expect when he moves into the White House on January 20.

Biden and his team have offered a muted response to Trump's efforts to overturn the election, which reached a new level this past weekend when he pressured Georgia's Republican secretary of state to "find" enough votes to flip the state in his favour.

While some Democrats say Trump's actions merit new impeachment proceedings, Biden has been more circumspect. He didn't address the matter directly during his visit to Georgia Monday afternoon where he campaigned for two Democratic Senate candidates, only hinting at Trump's efforts to reverse the result of the election by joking, "I don't know why he still wants the job — he doesn't want to do the work."

Biden later spoke broadly about Democrats' "opposition friends" realising that "power flows from the people."

"Politicians cannot assert, take or seize power. Power is granted by the American people alone," he said.

His comments followed a brief written statement from senior adviser Bob Bauer this weekend decrying Trump's "assault on American democracy."

The low-key approach is in keeping with Biden's overall strategy to focus on preparing to assume the presidency even as Trump goes to ever-greater lengths to sow doubt about the election results. The relatively muted response reflects an effort to reassure Americans that Biden will take a starkly different approach to leading during a time of historic turmoil over the coronavirus pandemic and the economy.

"The country is ready to move forward, and President-elect Biden is going to remain focused on the work ahead of us in completing a successful transition and putting together an administration that will get this virus under control and build our economy back better," said Biden adviser Kate Bedingfield.