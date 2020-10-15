Biden says Trump still doing 'nothing' to rein in pandemic
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden said Thursday that Donald Trump has refused to boost efforts to combat the coronavirus even after he tested positive, accusing the US president of doing "nothing" to improve conditions for Americans.
"We're in a situation where we have 210,000 plus people dead and what's he doing? Nothing. He's still not wearing masks," Biden said during a televised town hall event held live on ABC, as Trump was holding a competing town hall on rival network NBC.
The former vice president, 77, appeared composed and spoke directly to voters in a hall in Philadelphia as he made his case for ousting Trump in the November 3 election just 19 days away.
The tone marked a sharp contrast to the Trump, who appeared agitated as he vented against Democrats and discussed conspiracy theories during his event.
Biden said he had warned early in 2020 that "this is a serious problem".
"Trump denied it, he said it wasn't," Biden said. "We later learned that he knew full well how serious it was" when the president conducted an interview with journalist Bob Woodward.
"He said he didn't tell anybody because he was afraid Americans would panic," Biden said. "Americans don't panic. He panicked."
Biden arrived wearing a mask as he sat down on a stage a safe social distance from moderator George Stephanopoulos. The men removed their masks as the program began, and members of the audience who were spaced apart also asked their questions without wearing masks.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy