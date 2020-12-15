Biden says he'll receive coronavirus vaccination publicly soon
WILMINGTON, United States (AFP) — US President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday that he will receive a coronavirus vaccination publicly and that top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has recommended it be "sooner than later".
"I want to make sure we do it by the numbers and when I do it, you'll have notice and we'll do it publicly," Biden told reporters before leaving for Georgia to campaign for two Democratic Senate candidates.
"Dr Fauci recommends I get the vaccine sooner than later," the 78-year-old President-elect said.
More than 300,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the US and a winter surge is continuing across much of the country.
The US kicked off a mass vaccination drive on Monday and the authorities hope to immunise 20 million people this month, with health care workers and long-term care residents at the front of the line.
Authorities want to reach the rest of the population by summer, but much will depend on vaccine confidence. Experts estimate more than 70 per cent of people will need to be vaccinated to stem the outbreak.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy