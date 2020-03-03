Biden scores big early wins on Super Tuesday
BURLINGTON, United States (AFP) — Joe Biden took an early lead over leftist rival Bernie Sanders in the Super Tuesday contests to pick a Democratic challenger to President Donald Trump, with a trio of projected wins in Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama.
As the first wave of results in the 14 states voting came in, it appeared that the centrist former vice president's remarkable rebound from a failing campaign was gathering pace.
Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist on a mission to reshape America's economy, was projected to win as expected in his home state of Vermont.
The 78-year-old senator has a fervent voter base and was still expected to rack up large numbers of delegates in the biggest states of the night, Texas and California, where polls were due to close at 0400 GMT.
But for Biden, 77, the early indications were that he was on for a good night in his bid to bring American politics back to the centre after four years of Trump's rightwing populism.
"They haven't buried me yet, I'm not dead. I'm back," he said in Los Angeles. "There's a real sense of momentum."
While Virginia and North Carolina carry more delegates, Alabama confirmed the strength of Barack Obama's former vice president among African Americans — a vital piece in any Democratic presidential candidate's coalition.
Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, 78, and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren were the other big names on the ballot.
Despite spending record amounts of his own money on advertising, billionaire media entrepreneur Bloomberg appeared to be headed for an ugly night — despite a consolation win in tiny American Samoa in the Pacific.
