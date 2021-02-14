Biden to speak at virtual meeting of world's major economies
WASHINGTON, USA (AP) — President Joe Biden will speak at a virtual meeting of the world's major economies on Friday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and global vaccination distribution, according to the White House.
Biden is expected to speak about the need for a global response to the pandemic and to recommit the US to multilateral engagement, a stark contrast from President Donald Trump, who developed an isolationist foreign policy that saw the US withdraw from major global agreements and alliances. Since entering office, Biden has reversed many of Trump's isolationist moves, including by rejoining the World Health Organization.
During his appearance at the G-7 meeting Friday, Biden will emphasize the need for global coordination on vaccine production, distribution and supplies, as well as global efforts to prepare for and protect against future pandemics. And he'll speak about the need for industrialized nations to ensure their economic recovery "is inclusive and benefits all workers, including women and members of historically disadvantaged groups," the White House said in a statement Sunday.
The United States has also pledged to join the COVAX initiative, which is aimed at producing and distributing vaccines to developing countries.
Biden will also take the opportunity to discuss the need to update global rules "to tackle economic challenges such as those posed by China," the White House said. Biden has pushed for the US and its allies to negotiate a new trade pact to counter China's influence in the region.
The G-7 event marks Biden's first major multilateral engagement as president, and a return to the diplomacy that characterized so much of his tenure as vice president.
On the same day, Biden is set to participate in a "special edition" of the Munich Security Conference, a gathering of global leaders focused on defense. The television broadcast is taking the place of the previously scheduled conference, which was postponed due to the pandemic. As vice president, he attended the Munich Security Conference in 2009 and 2015.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy