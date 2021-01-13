Biden urges Senate to focus on his priorities despite Trump impeachment
WASHINGTON, USA (AFP) - President-elect Joe Biden urged the Senate Wednesday to address the priorities of his agenda even as it deals with the second impeachment of Donald Trump.
In his first comments on the impeachment, Biden said the US is saddled with the coronavirus pandemic and an ailing economy, and he needs the Senate to approve his cabinet choices swiftly so the new administration can get to work after he takes office January 20. A Senate trial of Trump would begin only after this date.
"I hope that the Senate leadership will find a way to deal with their Constitutional responsibilities on impeachment while also working on the other urgent business of this nation," Biden said in a statement.
