Big Lane man caught with gun in waist

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - The Old Harbour Police have arrested and charged 23-year-old Ramier Gouldburne of Big Lane, Terminal Road, Old Harbour following an incident in his community on February 6.

Reports from the police are that about 5:30 pm, the police saw the accused acting in a manner which aroused their suspicion, and he was stopped and searched. A Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 13 rounds of ammunition was found in his waistband. He was arrested and subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.