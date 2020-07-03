Biker hospitalised following St Elizabeth crash

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — A motorcyclist has been hospitalised after he collided with a truck along the Lacovia main road in St Elizabeth on Friday.

The driver of the truck told OBSERVER ONLINE that shortly before 2:00 pm, he was travelling from Santa Cruz when upon reaching a section of the roadway the motorcyclist slammed into the side of the truck while exiting a side road.

The motorcyclist reportedly sustained a serious injury to his head and was rushed to hospital.

Kasey Williams