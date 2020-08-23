Bikers who disobeyed police orders to stop charged over illegal gun

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Two men are to face the court to answer to charges of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident in Bull Bay, St Andrew on Saturday.

They are 27-year-old Alwin Darby and 22-year-old Devonte Cole, both of 8 Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew.

Reports from the Bull Bay Police are that about 2:05 pm, officers were on patrol on the Bull Bay main road, when the men, who were travelling on a motorcycle, were signalled to stop. They disobeyed and continued riding the motorcycle. The motorcycle was later intercepted by the police and a 9mm Browning pistol and two magazines containing fourteen 9mm rounds were seized. Both men were arrested and charged.