Bill Cosby guilty on all counts at sexual assault trial
NORRISTOWN, United States (AFP) — Bill Cosby was convicted Thursday of sexual assault by a US jury, which found him guilty of drugging and molesting a university employee 14 years ago in the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.
The frail and 80-year-old disgraced television star could now end up spending the rest of his life behind bars when he is sentenced for assaulting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia mansion in January 2004.
Constand was in the court room in Norristown, just outside Philadelphia, as the verdict was read out to stifled sobs in the gallery. The jury had deliberated for more than 14 hours over two days.
