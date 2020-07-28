Bill Tingling donates $15 million worth of equipment to local hospitals

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) says eight hospitals across the island have received hospital supplies donated by New York-based philanthropist Bill Tingling, through his MedGive Corporation.

They are that have benefitted donation are Percy Junor, Mandeville Regional and Hargreaves Memorial hospitals in Manchester; Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James; Savanna-la-Mar Hospital in Westmoreland; Noel Holmes Hospital in Hanover; and Kingston Public and Andrews Memorial hospitals in Kingston.

The supplies, valued at from $15.3 million, include 120 buckets of assorted surgical instruments and 50 boxes of bard foley catheters. They were handed over on Thursday, July 23 on the grounds of Mandeville Regional Hospital.

CEO of that hospital, Alwyn Miller said the equipment will be instrumental in improving the service delivery at all beneficiary hospitals.

“This hospital serves Manchester and the wider region. We have an annual figure of approximately 25,000 persons passing through our A & E (Accident and Emergency Department), we do approximately 7,000 surgeries each year and we deliver approximately 3,500 babies and instruments are used in most of these procedures. This is just the figure for one hospital…and we are indeed appreciative of this donation. He is touching the lives of many Jamaicans in a very real and significant way and we appreciate his vision and generosity," he said.

Chairman of the SRHA Board, Wayne Chen said the generosity of Jamaicans in the Diaspora should be lauded, especially during the current COVID-19 crisis.

“I was reflecting on how generous Jamaicans in the Diaspora have been to us. Today we gratefully receive valuable and much-needed medical supplies from Mr Bill Tingling, but it made me reflect on the large and the small donations. I recently saw a figure where remittances to Jamaica are actually up when, no doubt, our brothers and sisters in the United States and elsewhere are feeling the pandemic pinch, but the fact that remittances can be up speaks to their love and commitment for their homeland. It is a touching thing that we must not take for granted,” Chen said.

According to SRHA, Tingling, a native of Westmoreland, through his organisation, MedGive, has donated more than 3,000 computers, copy machines and printers to Jamaican schools and learning institutions.

He has also donated several crates of medical supplies, technological and medical instruments, beds and incubators to many hospitals in the island.